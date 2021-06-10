🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After days of testimony focusing largely on eyewitness accounts, the focus in the homicide trial of Gene Hawkins shifted on Wednesday to the detectives who processed the crime scene.

Hawkins, 51, has been on trial this week for the homicide of Lashaun Overton, who was fatally stabbed outside of the Hazleton apartment complex in which both he and Hawkins lived in September 2015.

The first two days of testimony were dominated by three eyewitnesses whose stories were all materially about the same; according to Lee Cain, Seth Hughes and Rasun Tyler, they’re all in agreement that they saw Hawkins and Overton arguing outside the apartment complex, with Overton standing in the threshold of his own apartment, when Hawkins returned to his apartment, retrieved a large knife and stabbed Overton in the chest.

Det. Sgt. David Rodick of the Hazleton Police Department, along with Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh, told jurors about the scene when they arrived.

According to Rodick, being questioned by Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza, when he and other detectives were first on the scene, he got the sense that Cain, one of the eyewitnesses, wanted to talk with him, but he said that Cain was worried about appearing to his neighbors to be cooperating with police.

Rodick said that he arranged to meet Cain about a block away from the Grant Street apartment building and pick him up to interview him at Hazleton’s police station. It was at this point that Hawkins was first described to police as a suspect.

Rodick told jurors that there were some difficulties in getting in contact with several individuals who were known to be at the scene — to this day, he said, he is still wondering about the true identity of a man known only as “Philly Boy” who several witnesses described as being present — but he said that, throughout the investigation, no witnesses identified anyone other than Hawkins as the perpetrator.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Edward Olexa, the defense team seemed focused on attempting to illustrate faulty police work.

Several witnesses throughout testimony described a blue Dodge Durango fleeing the scene shortly after the stabbing as Overton’s friends scattered from the scene. This vehicle, or indeed who was even driving it, has never been discovered. Olexa asked why a BOLO — “be on the lookout” — was not put out over the police scanner for the Durango, and Rodick said it was due to constitutional rights regarding search and seizure, since a BOLO technically counts as a seizure, he said.

“If I’m putting out a BOLO, I have to be goddamn certain it’s involved,” Rodick said, explaining that witness statements did not make it seem that the Durango or its driver were directly involved with the commission of the crime being investigated.

Olexa also focused on an evidence bag containing a red T-shirt Hawkins was wearing at the time of the incident, which had a marking that said it was logged into evidence on Sept. 5, 2015, more than a full day after Rodick said it was actually logged. Rodick suggested that this was simply human error caused by someone writing a “5” instead of a “4,” but Olexa asked if it was possible that the shirt had been left essentially lying out at the police department for a full day.

Rodick balked at this, calling the claim “ludicrous.”

That shirt, meanwhile, became the focus of much of the day’s later testimony, mostly due to the fact that it had several small drops of blood.

Kristie Hiester, who works with the Pennsylvania State Police as a lab system quality specialist, was submitted as an expert witness by Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott, and she testified that testing revealed that the odds of the blood belonging to anyone other than Overton are astronomically small. However, she did agree during cross-examination by defense attorney Mary Deady that she could not say for sure how the blood got on the shirt.

The day ended with prosecutors resting their case. Testimony resumes today as the defense begins to present its case.