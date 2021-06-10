🔊 Listen to this

In this Times Leader file photo, Jenna Brody waves in her pierogi costume as she walks down Main Street in Edwardsville during the 2019 Pierogi Festival Parade.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Hometown Committee will hold its annual Pierogi Festival Friday and Saturday.

Jackie Moran of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee, said the 7th annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival will be held at John Hopkins Memorial Park on Main Street, Edwardsville.

Admission to the event is free as is entertainment.

Moran said the festival will follow and enforce all CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the event. The event center will be spread out over the seven-acre park to ensure the best scenario for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be positioned through the venue.

The Pierogi Parade will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. The parade will step off from Savage Street and Jackson Street and proceed down Jackson Street to Main Street to Zerby Avenue and into the festival grounds.

Participating this year will be:

Division 1

Edwardsville Borough Police

Edwardsville Hometown Committee

Edwardsville Borough Officials

Scouts BSA Troop 154

Cub Scout Pack 154

Immanuel Baptist Church

Wyoming Valley West Marching Spartans

Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders

Girl Scout Troop 32105

Division 2

West Side Little league

Evlyn’s Hand Tamed Foster Birds

Andrew Strish Funeral Home

AB Photography

Cosplayers Duo

Epic Attraction Marching Unit

Masters Elite Athletics

NEPA Mixed Martial Arts

Ed-Lark Mini Football and Cheer

Division 3

Hole Shots Car Club

Steven Smith Classic Car

Pennsylvania Amazing Pre-Teen Queen Rebecca Jurchak

Jane Waitkus, Luzerne County Council Candidate

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz

Junior Fire Chief Brian Lyons

Edwardsville Fire & EMS

Multiple Local First Responders

For more information about the event please contact Jackie Moran at: 570 239-9594, or follow the event on Facebook

Moran offered some history of the festival that can be found on the website:

“In October of 2013, the Edwardsville Hometown Committee 501c3 was formed to promote and revitalize the Borough of Edwardsville by sponsoring fun, family friendly events for our citizens to unite our community once again.”