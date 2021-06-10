Click here to subscribe today or Login.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Hometown Committee will hold its annual Pierogi Festival Friday and Saturday.
Jackie Moran of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee, said the 7th annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival will be held at John Hopkins Memorial Park on Main Street, Edwardsville.
Admission to the event is free as is entertainment.
Moran said the festival will follow and enforce all CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the event. The event center will be spread out over the seven-acre park to ensure the best scenario for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be positioned through the venue.
The Pierogi Parade will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. The parade will step off from Savage Street and Jackson Street and proceed down Jackson Street to Main Street to Zerby Avenue and into the festival grounds.
Participating this year will be:
Division 1
Edwardsville Borough Police
Edwardsville Hometown Committee
Edwardsville Borough Officials
Scouts BSA Troop 154
Cub Scout Pack 154
Immanuel Baptist Church
Wyoming Valley West Marching Spartans
Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders
Girl Scout Troop 32105
Division 2
West Side Little league
Evlyn’s Hand Tamed Foster Birds
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
AB Photography
Cosplayers Duo
Epic Attraction Marching Unit
Masters Elite Athletics
NEPA Mixed Martial Arts
Ed-Lark Mini Football and Cheer
Division 3
Hole Shots Car Club
Steven Smith Classic Car
Pennsylvania Amazing Pre-Teen Queen Rebecca Jurchak
Jane Waitkus, Luzerne County Council Candidate
District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz
Junior Fire Chief Brian Lyons
Edwardsville Fire & EMS
Multiple Local First Responders
For more information about the event please contact Jackie Moran at: 570 239-9594, or follow the event on Facebook
Moran offered some history of the festival that can be found on the website:
“In October of 2013, the Edwardsville Hometown Committee 501c3 was formed to promote and revitalize the Borough of Edwardsville by sponsoring fun, family friendly events for our citizens to unite our community once again.”