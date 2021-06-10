🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A delay of approximately 20 weeks for bleacher seating in the new lounge and bar area planned for the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza put that project on hold, but the board overseeing the facility moved on with others.

The lounge and bar would relieve some of the congestion on the main concourse and allow for the construction of larger store to sell merchandise for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team, the anchor tenant of the arena. In addition, the store and bar are among the capital improvements the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority agreed to when it renewed the 10-year lease for the Penguins in 2019.

Rather than wait for the bleachers, the Authority’s board Wednesday agreed to postpone the start of the lounge and bar until next year and proceed with the store pending the recommendation of the project engineer, Quad3.

Donna Cupinski, chairwoman of the board’s Capital Improvements & Strategic Planning Committee, said the store project does not involve a great deal of heavy construction and the project engineer could begin to put out feelers on the availability of contractors and proceed with a Request for Proposal.

Board Chairman Gary Zingaretti added the store, bar and the purchase of a second, new Zamboni for the arena ice “have to be substantially done by the start of the 2024-2025 hockey season” to comply with the terms of the lease.

“So we have time and as Donna said the one thing that we can’t seem to get any movement on is that 20-week turnaround for the bleachers and we’ve heard that from more than just the engineer,” Zingaretti told the board members attending the public meeting at the arena.

The board’s approval included authorizing the committee to review and proceed with the RFP.

“The objective is to have it, if we can, have it in place before the start of the next hockey season. So that would be usually the first week of October. So we have a little window to try and get the team store done,” Zingaretti said.

The board approved the purchase of parts and rebuilding of one of the three compressors for the floor chilling unit to make and maintain the ice in the rink. The project cost is not to exceed $40,000.

As it did with the store for the sake of expediency, the board authorized the committee to approve the compressor rebuild contract if it meets specifications and execute it.

Will Beekman, general manager of the arena for the management company ASM Global provided an update on the search to fill two, full-time jobs in operations. ASM Global received resumes for both positions, including a “pretty large number for the director of operation position. And one of those resumes is from a really strong internal candidate,” Beekman said.

The next public meeting will be at noon on July 14 at the arena.