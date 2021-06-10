🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man they allege exposed himself to three boys and asking the children to engage in sexual acts.

Edward James Palicki, 24, of Kingston, admitted to the offenses during an interview with detectives Stephen Gibson and Thomas Paratore, police said in a release on their Facebook page.

Palicki was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of indecent exposure and open lewdness. He was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to police:

Three boys, ages 11, 12, and 13, told police they were at Reese Park on Dean Court when a man exposed himself to them.

The children claimed the man, identified as Palicki, approached them stating he “saw two good looking” victims for sex. The children told Palicki to go away because they were underage.

Palicki allegedly asked the boys if they wanted to see his genitals and exposed himself twice.

Police allege Palicki asked two boys to remove their underwear and if they wanted to engage in sexual activity. Palicki allegedly told the boys he masturbates in the park and asked the children if they wanted to see a video of him masturbating.

Palicki also requested, police allege, to record them in sexual activity for a video on a pornographic website.

Police said Palicki allegedly told the children he was bisexual and offered them a drink in fear they would tell someone.

One boy ran to his residence and notified a parent, who later confronted Palicki and took a picture, police said.

Police obtained the picture they posted on their Facebook page requesting assistance from the public to identify.

Palicki saw the posted picture and contacted police at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, claiming he was being falsely accused of exposing himself to children.

Palicki arrived at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon and admitted to exposing himself to three kids at the park and masturbating in front of them, police said.

Police said Palicki allegedly admitted he as aroused by the three children and asking them if they wanted to engage in sexual activity.

Court records say Palicki pleaded guilty to open lewdness in Edwardsville in July 2017. He was sentenced to six months to one year in jail, court records say.