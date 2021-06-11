🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County argued candidate Ronald Knapp’s request for a hand recount in the county council race should be rejected because he did not provide valid justification or follow proper legal protocol, according to a Thursday court filing.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Based on unofficial May 18 primary results, Knapp came in sixth in the race for five Republican county council nominations, losing by 57 votes.

He is seeking a recount and reconciliation of all Republican votes for county council.

There were 26,134 Republican ballots cast in the primary, and the election bureau estimates a hand recount would require additional staff from other departments and take one to two weeks.

All 56,720 ballots cast by voters of any affiliation countywide would have to be physically examined to isolate the Republican ones before the recount could proceed, the bureau said.

In his petition, Knapp said the judges of election in several polling places did not allow Republican voters to access the electronic voting machines due to an error that caused the Republican ballot heading to be mislabeled as the Democratic one on those polling place devices. He asserted the problem caused more party voters to use paper provisional or emergency ballots that may have been incorrectly tabulated by the county election board.

Representing the county election bureau and board, Assistant Solicitor Michael Butera argued Knapp did not identify the specific polling places or voters in his claim, preventing the county from establishing whether the allegation is true or false.

Knapp also alleged an unspecified number of electronic poll books used at polling place sign-ins were inoperable, resulting in an inaccurate count of party voters for verification purposes.

Butera said no electronic poll books were inoperable and maintained there is an accurate count of voters needed for verifying votes cast.

Knapp’s filing also said there is a potential for at least a 2% error in his vote count, theorizing he could gain 158 votes.

Butera said there is “no evidence whatsoever that the petitioner would receive any additional votes at all.” He referred to the county’s post-election audit as proof the results were accurately tallied.

The county audited more than 1,800 ballots from several scattered districts and obtained a 99.9% accuracy score, the bureau said. This testing covered 3.15% of all ballots cast, which exceed the 2% required by the state for certification, it said.

Raising a new matter, Butera said portions of the primary election results already have been certified by the board — four statewide ballot questions and races for Supreme Court Justice and judges in the Superior Court, Commonwealth Court and county Court of Common Pleas.

Results in these races included Republican votes, and no objections were filed, he said.

Furthermore, Butera said Knapp’s petition did not comply with procedural rules and laws and lacked a required security to cover the “long and expensive process” of a hand count in a countywide race.

The county sought dismissal of the request or an immediate hearing, which led to scheduling of Tuesday’s proceeding.

Knapp, of Nanticoke, said Thursday he is preparing for court.

“I am looking forward to the hearing to have the voice heard for my voters,” Knapp said.

Due to the pending matter, the volunteer, five-citizen election board has cancelled its Monday night meeting to certify the remaining primary election results, said board Chairwoman Denise Williams. Instead, the board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night, though a certification vote may hinge on the outcome of the court hearing, she said.

The following candidates secured the five Republican nominations in the council race with these unofficial vote tallies: John Lombardo, 11,747; Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., 10,508; Chris Perry, 10,379; Brian Thornton, 8,810; and Kevin Lescavage, 8,603.

Knapp received 8,546 votes.

On the Democratic side, the nominees and their unofficial vote counts: Matthew Vough, 18,309; Sheila Saidman, 18,020; Jane Walsh Waitkus, 16,131; Maryann V. Velez, 15,853; and Jimmy Sabatino, 15,154.

Voters will select five from any political party in the November general election.