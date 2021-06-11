🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that, in observation of Juneteenth, all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed on Friday, June 18.

Juneteenth, observed on June 19, marks the anniversary of when Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to inform enslaved people in the furthest reaches of the south that the Civil War had ended and that they had been freed.

It was the first time that news had traveled that far south of President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, and of the end of the Civil War.

Customers may still obtain a variety of services, including driver training manuals, publications and other forms, online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Online services are available 24 hours a day.