WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 821.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,996 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,498 cases and 479 deaths; Monroe County has 14,771cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 412 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,287.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3, stood at 2.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 11:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 56.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.8% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,106,526 total vaccine doses as of Friday, June 11.

• 5,023,273 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 37,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,474,971 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,498,244 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,106,526 doses total through June 10:

• First/single doses: 6,498,244 administered

• Second doses: 4,608,282 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.