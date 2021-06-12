🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Senate — including Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville — this week passed House Resolution 106, to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration.

The end to his emergency declaration is a direct result of last month’s primary election, when Pennsylvania voters came to the ballots to overwhelmingly support the ability of the legislature to end an emergency declaration after 21 days.

“While the end to the last year of limitless emergency declarations and massive restrictions is a positive step towards rebuilding and restoring our communities and economy, some responsible protections pertaining to healthcare and vulnerable individuals remain in place,” Baker said. “Families, employees and employers have all been forced to weather the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lasting effects of decisions that have been made. With passage of HR106, unilateral decisions have come to an end, and moving forward we will be able to work together collaboratively to support, stabilize and strengthen our state.”

Yudichak also voted in favor of House Bill 854, which would ensure critical waivers remain in place to safeguard the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians.

“The citizens of Pennsylvania, in their overwhelming support of two amendments to our constitution, have voted to curb the excessive use of unilateral action by the governor under the state’s emergency declaration powers,” Yudichak said. “The actions of the Senate affirms the will of the people of Pennsylvania by ending the governor’s emergency declaration and creating a statutory path to a more responsible and collaborative management of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

House Resolution 106 terminates the pandemic emergency declaration and ends the governor’s power to close employers, limit occupancy, suspend state statutes or issue stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.

Under House Bill 854, all waivers that were previously effective under the COVID-19 emergency will remain in effect until Sept. 30, 2021, unless sooner terminated by the authority, which initially authorized the waiver.

Yudichak said this protects access to critical federal funding and waivers that benefit health and safety, such as the emergency authorization of telemedicine, temporary staffing at nursing homes and personal care homes, and other staffing issues in health care facilities.

The measures will return to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Rep. Meuser, Problem Solvers

Caucus unveil infrastructure plan

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week joined his colleagues on the Problem Solvers Caucus to release the Building Bridges: A bipartisan Physical Infrastructure Framework to help break the gridlock on the latest infrastructure negotiations and encourage their colleagues to continue working across the aisle to deliver real results for the American people.

The 58-member bipartisan Caucus unveiled the Building Bridges infrastructure framework developed by the PSC Infrastructure Working Group.

Meuser said the 8-year bipartisan, $1.249 trillion infrastructure framework would address the enormous need for new infrastructure and the current backlog of deferred maintenance to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America, invest in American jobs, and grow the nation’s economy.

“It’s critical we leverage private capital to revitalize our communities and rebuild our roads, bridges, and highways,” Meuser said. “Our ‘Building Bridges’ framework includes an infrastructure bank that will serve as a significant supplement to existing funding sources through private investment that would increase access to capital for worthy infrastructure projects across the nation, without putting the burden on taxpayers.”

The Building Bridges framework calls for funding in the following key categories:

• Highways, Roads, Safety, and Bridges

• Designated Community Restoration Projects

• Transit

• Electric Vehicles and Buses

• Amtrak, Passenger, and Freight Rail

• Airports

• Waterways and Ports

• Resiliency Funds and Nature-based Infrastructure

• Veterans’ Housing

• Broadband

• Drinking-Water, Wastewater, and Western Water Storage

• Energy

• Remediation of Superfund Sites

• Asset Recycling

Meuser said the Problem Solvers Caucus is committed to fulfilling its duty to provide stable long-term funding for America’s infrastructure.

Boback supports ‘For Those

Who Served’ package of bills

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, joined by members of the committee and other House members, along with Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, stand in support of the “For Those Who Served” package of bills aimed at assisting veterans and their families.

“We stand here today in this beautiful setting of Soldier’s Grove to honor the men and women who served our country honorably and heroically as members of our armed forces,” Boback said. “The bills were reported out of my committee just before Memorial Day. With the remembrance of D-Day, June 6, 1944, coupled with the upcoming 4th of July celebration, we felt that it was paramount to work together on behalf of our veteran community throughout the Commonwealth. The committee came together, in a bipartisan fashion, to produce a package of bills that will truly assist our veterans and their families.

Boback said the package increases funding for the Act 66 Veterans Service Office Program, as well as the Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund. Additional funding is also increased for the Veteran Honor Guard Programs at Pennsylvania’s three national cemeteries and increases the State Blind and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Programs.

“The committee worked to additionally enhance college admission criteria, create greater protections for veterans discharge papers, update our veterans’ outreach and service programs and membership criteria for various veterans and military commissions,” Boback added. “There is legislation also focused on establishing Pennsylvania as a partner in the ‘National Medal of Honor Highway’ and a resolution to call on the United States Congress to embrace new therapies for the treatment of post-traumatic stress injuries.”

‘For Those Who Served’ package of bills included House Bills 164, 490, 941, 995, 1055, 1057, 1091, 1220, 1389, 1421, and 1427; House Resolution 103; and Senate Bill 155.

L&I announces filing

for UC benefits by phone

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced this week that a new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT), which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits by phone, is now online.

PAT, which replaces a different file-by-phone system, is part of L&I’s new, modern Unemployment Compensation (UC) system, which was launched Tuesday.

“PAT allows individuals who lack computer access an easy way to file for their weekly unemployment benefits,” Berrier said. “By making the change to our new UC system, we’re able to offer this service around the clock while providing individuals with the option to view more details about their claim online.”

Individuals who wish to file for benefits through the UC or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs can do so by calling 888-255-4728, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Property Tax/Rent Rebate

deadline extended to Dec. 31

The deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2021, the Department of Revenue announced this week.

Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. The Department of Revenue launched this online portal to make it easier for those who benefit from the program to submit their applications. Previously, all applicants were required to submit a paper application.

“myPATH is a user-friendly online tool that walks applicants through all the steps for filing their rebate applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We have already heard a lot of positive feedback from many Pennsylvanians who have used myPATH this year to file their rebate claims. We’re hopeful that others will take advantage of this new online-filing option.”

Under Pennsylvania law, the annual deadline for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is set as June 30. However, the law tasks the Department of Revenue with evaluating the program prior to the statutory June 30 deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline. To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, meaning the deadline can be extended for the current year.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.