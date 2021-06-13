🔊 Listen to this

When I saw the picture on page one of the Times Leader on Thursday, I cried.

The picture was of Nova, an abused dog who miraculously found its way to the SPCA of Luzerne County where she will be fed, hydrated and nutrified and, hopefully, she will survive to be adopted into a loving forever home.

I pray that happens.

But the image just won’t leave my mind. I want to visit Nova and tell her she will be OK and she will find happiness and peace in a home with loving parents.

The story made me cringe. How could any human being mistreat an animal like that? It’s beyond me.

The day before this story appeared, I read where Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is approaching a net worth of $200 billion. Really?

And I wondered what I would do if I had that much money.

Taking care of Nova and all other abused and homeless animals would be on my list. As would ending world hunger and providing free health care for all veterans and helping people of all disabilities.

For starters anyway. It would take a lot of effort to spend $200 billion.

About a year ago, I wrote a column about watching TV night after night and seeing that ad about animal cruelty and how important it is to adopt unwanted, homeless animals.

The ad shows graphic pictures of these neglected and/or abused animals — like Nova — that just breaks my heart.

I wish I could talk to Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, or Warren Buffett and beg them to provide some of their billions to save all these poor animals.

Maybe they already do donate significant amounts to this cause, but maybe they could give more.

Maybe we all could.

Maybe more of us, me included, could adopt one of these little creatures of God.

All I can tell you is that to sit and watch helplessly as the SPCA ad displays these sad little faces just tears my heart out.

So I will do what I can by writing today’s column about these furry little loyal friends in the hopes that some of you — all of you, perhaps — will adopt or donate.

So I went to the SPCA of Luzerne County’s web site and I found a lot of information that I will share with you here. The local SPCA is located on East Main Street in Miners Mills — spcaluzernecounty.org.

The SPCA’s mission is the prevention of cruelty to animals by providing:

• Shelter for unwanted, discarded, neglected, and often abused animals.

• An adoption program to place these animals into caring, permanent homes.

• Humane educational programs to enlighten the public about animal problems.

• Humane law enforcement and prosecution programs to address animal cruelty.

Organizations like the SPCA are the voices of these animals that can not speak for themselves. Their existence is 100 percent dependent on groups like the SPCA or my friend Marge Bart at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas.

The SPCA tells us that pets require a time commitment. A pet’s lifespan can be from 5 to 20 years. Some animals are better with children than others. And animals can be a financial commitment as well.

You all know that my cat, Lily, died four years ago at age 19-1/2. I haven’t been able to find the strength to replace her.

But I should.

Every time I look at those little faces staring at those cameras, my heart bleeds.

Pets can bring much joy to a home — Lily sure did. They bring smiles to children’s faces. They instantly bond with humans and they remain loyal their entire lives.

The ASPCA is a national leader in animal rescue and protection, working tirelessly to put an end to animal abuse and neglect.

The point is, we can help save animals today.

The SPCA works to save animals from dog fighting, puppy mills, hoarding and other cruelty situations. They provide animals medical care and behavioral rehabilitation, and help thousands of animals find loving homes every year.

The SPCA responds to emergencies when disaster strikes, and fights for stronger laws to protect animals.

Caring for a pet really is a commitment. But it is well worth the effort, the cost and the responsibility.

If you have a phone number for any of those billionaires, send it along. I would make a most impassioned plea for the financial help to save all of these furry friends.

I know those TV ads are effective at tugging on our heartstrings.

We just need to do a lot more.

Just look at Nova’s picture. That should be all the motivation you need.