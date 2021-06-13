🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 821.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,008 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,499 cases and 480 deaths; Monroe County has 14,775 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Sunday confirmed there were 226 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,513.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3, stood at 2.9%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.