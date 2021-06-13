Sixth annual social a hit again with Swoyersville residents

SWOYERSVILLE — A sunny June afternoon served as the perfect setting for a local favorite: the annual Swoyersville Strawberry Social.

A small, energetic crowd came out to Andrew Barilla Jr. Park on Slocum Street to enjoy live music, bask in the summer sun and — of course — sample this year’s selection of delicious strawberries, courtesy of Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert.

“I love doing this social. We always have such a great time,” Concert said in between serving up bowls of strawberries with some whipped cream on top.

Typically Concert would pick all the strawberries himself, but because the season came on so late this year, he said that some of this year’s supply came from Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch in Noxen.

Even so, the opinion of the crowd was essentially unanimous: the strawberries hit the spot.

“They’re so wonderful,” said Theresa Bosak as she filled up her bowl. “I look forward to this every single year.”

The social, now in its sixth year, serves as a way for the residents of Swoyersville to get out and enjoy some fresh air and each other’s company, something made even more meaningful by the year of quarantine and limited social interaction brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the attendees were sat underneath the park’s pavilion, while others chose to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the afternoon sun, which made a late appearance after the forecast looked a bit bleak earlier in the day.

“Every year I hold this event, it never rains,” Concert said.

While everyone enjoyed their strawberries and some fresh lemonade, the sounds of live music filled the air courtesy of George Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, fresh off a set at Saturday’s Pierogi Festival over in Edwardsville, serenaded the crowd with hits from a number of different artists, including his self-professed favorite artist, Elvis Presley.

“I’ve seen George play a few times,” said Joanne Race. “He’s fantastic.”

Race was one of the liveliest members of a very fun crowd, dancing with a few of her friends under the pavilion while Rittenhouse performed.

Rittenhouse lauded Concert for all he’s done as the borough’s mayor, and he echoed the sentiments of most everyone at the social with a few of his comments.

“I love this social,” Rittenhouse said. “I think this is the last one we have officially planned, but I hope we keep doing this.”