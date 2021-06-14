🔊 Listen to this

In the still-unresolved question of whether a Luzerne County district attorney race will be on the ballot this November, a county council committee is set to meet Thursday to interview prospective attorneys.

Council’s Special Election Decision Committee sought proposals last month from attorneys interested in pursuing a court case over the timing of the DA race. The committee received submissions from two law firms that will be publicly reviewed Thursday, officials said.

The 11-member council would then have to vote on the committee’s recommendation for a firm to be retained.

A county Election Board majority had decided in April the race must be on the Nov. 2 ballot under new state legislation governing DA vacancies. The county Democratic and Republican party organizations would each be able to choose a contender, it said.

In response, all six Republican county council members voted May 11 to create a committee to seek an outside attorney that will obtain a court ruling on the matter.

Republican Sam Sanguedolce, previously first assistant DA, was automatically appointed to fill the DA post March 25, when Stefanie Salavantis resigned to run for county judge.

Several Republican council members argued an “unbiased” court ruling is warranted because attorneys have offered conflicting interpretations on the length of Sanguedolce’s appointment under the new state legislation.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley, a Democrat, is serving on the committee, along with Republican Council members Kendra Radle and LeeAnn McDermott, with Radle serving as chair.

The virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m., with attendance instructions posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

Manager search

Council is expected to meet in executive session Tuesday night to interview employees interested in serving as acting manager after C. David Pedri’s July 6 resignation.

Resumes from interested employees are due noon Monday, and several are expected to apply.

Council likely will select an acting manager on June 22 — the last public meeting scheduled before Pedri leaves.

The temporary assignment may stretch over half a year and through the 2022 budget season because council isn’t projected to complete the manager selection process until November or December.

In another deadline this week, residents interested in serving on the manager search committee must submit their resumes by 4:30 p.m. Friday to council clerk Sharon Lawrence at the county courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre PA 18701 or [email protected]

Council must rely on an outside committee of at least three citizens to seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of county manager applicants. The committee then recommends finalists to council for its consideration.

Search committee members must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience needed in selecting candidates for high-level positions. Council will publicly interview applicants before making a selection.

Election Board

The five-citizen volunteer county Election Board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to certify the May 18 primary election results.

Its certification vote hinges on the outcome of a Tuesday morning hearing in county court on council candidate Ronald Knapp’s request for a recount of all Republican ballots in the council race. A hand recount and reconciliation in that countywide race would take one to two weeks and require assistance from other county staff, the election bureau said. Knapp was 57 votes shy of receiving one of the party’s five council nominations.

A link to attend the election board meeting is posted under the “ABC meetings online” link under council’s authorities, boards and commissions section at luzernecounty.org.

Surveyor sought

The county is accepting proposals from professional land surveyors until 4 p.m. June 25, according to a request posted on the purchasing department section at luzernecounty.org.

If retained, the surveyor would address approximately 407 acres the county may sell in Butler Township to generate revenue and boost the tax base.

The county acquired the land when it operated the Kis-Lyn work camp for juvenile delinquents from 1912 to 1965.

River Common

The county administration recently awarded an $11,900 contract to Postupak Painting Company Inc. to pressure wash and chemically clean capstones atop the low wall that runs along the River Street sidewalk of the county-owned River Common recreational area near the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

This project was funded by a portion of the county’s annual natural-gas recreation funding and is the latest phase of maintenance work at the complex, which was revamped for $23 million and unveiled in 2009, officials said. Last year, the county used $199,100 in funding from the same source to clean dark streaks on the River Common portal walls and fix cracks in the granite steps, eroded sidewalks and wall joints.