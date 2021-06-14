🔊 Listen to this

Seven Luzerne County government employees applied for the acting manager position by Monday’s noon deadline, said county Council Chairman Tim McGinley.

Following past practice, council is scheduled to interview the applicants in closed-door executive session Tuesday night, with the possibility of selecting someone at the next council meeting June 22, McGinley said.

The temporary assignment may stretch over half a year and through the 2022 budget season because council isn’t projected to complete the permanent manager selection process until November or December.

Council’s June 22 meeting is the last before county Manager C. David Pedri’s resignation takes effect July 6.

McGinley declined to identify the employee applicants, citing their right to personnel confidentiality.

The acting manager must perform the same duties of the permanent manager, overseeing day-to-day operations and budgets in more than 50 departments, approving many contracts and hiring and firing workers in most departments, excluding court branches and the controller and district attorney offices.

A past legal opinion concluded the temporary manager must be a current county employee — not someone from the outside.

Furthermore, McGinley said the employee must fall under the executive branch, which means workers in court branches and the controller and district attorney offices are excluded.