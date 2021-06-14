🔊 Listen to this

Pittston police released a picture of a dog renamed Nova when it was found on Davis Alley on June 8.

PITTSTON — City police Monday released two surveillance pictures they believe are connected to the abandonment of a dog renamed Nova.

An eight-month old pit bull was found neglected and abandoned on Davis Alley near Defoe Street on June 8.

Surveillance cameras in the area recorded a light colored Ford Escape, possibly 2008-2012 model, with a sunroof and a front license plate bracket, police said.

Police said the vehicle fled east on Butler Street toward Fulton Street at about 4:30 a.m. the same morning the dog was abandoned.

Two pictures were posted on the City of Pittston Police Department’s Facebook page.

In a message, police stated, “We ask residents to check your surveillance cameras and check for this vehicle. If you have any information, please contact the Pittston City Police Department at 570-654-2425.

Police advised the public not to contact on the Facebook post but to call them directly or 911.

In a targeted message to the person responsible for abandoning the dog, police stated, “Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in. We promise to treat you with kindness, dignity and respect. This is better than how you treated out Nova.”

The message ended: “Help us find justice for Nova!”

The dog was renamed Nova when it was evaluated by a veterinarian.

During a news conference last week, Todd Hevner, executive director of the SPCA of Luzerne County, said Nova is on the path to recovery. Nova was found severely underweight with little to no apparent body fat and loss of muscle mass.

Hevner stated during last week’s news conference that the neglect of Nova likely happened over a long period of time.