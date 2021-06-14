🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A man arrested on allegations he violated a restraining order defecated inside a cell and used the cell bars to clean himself, according to court records.

Police said they took Travis Arnold Deeks, 51, into custody Friday after he showed up at a woman’s residence and repeatedly called her in violation of a protection-from abuse order, court records say.

Officers first spoke with Deeks on the telephone.

Deeks allegedly cursed and threatened officers telling them to “come get me.”

Deeks was later arrested and placed in a holding cell.

Police in court records say Deeks’ hands were handcuffed behind his back. While in the holding cell, surveillance cameras recorded Deeks intentionally defecating on a cell bench and wiped his rear end against the cell bars leaving feces on the bars, court records say.

Deeks was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on a single count of institutional vandalism. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Malloy deemed him a threat to the community.

Court records say Deeks was arrested by Pittston police on Thursday on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was released after posting $20,000 bail earlier Friday.