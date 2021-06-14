🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — With 16 days left before the state-mandated deadline, the Dallas School Board approved a final budget Monday for the 2021-22 fiscal year that has no property tax hike. The budget keeps millage at 13.6338, the same as this year, and sets total spending at $43.9 million. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of assessed property value. State law requires a final budget be approved by June 30, and Dallas typically does it early compared to some other local districts.

The board also approved the annual details for the homestead/farmstead exclusion, a tax reduction for home and farm owners that is funded through money collected by the state from legalized gambling and distributed each year to school district, which in turn calculate how much each eligible property owner gets. This year the maximum real estate tax reduction for each eligible owner is calculated at $56.52.

The board also voted to “refurnish and update the middle school library/media center at a cost not to exceed $9,600 to be paid out of the Capital Projects fund.” After the meeting Superintendent Tom Duffy said the work will include flooring, painting, new furniture and other upgrades, including creation of collaboration space for STEM (Science, Technology and Engineering) student work. He also said the upgrades are part of a larger capital project for the summer that includes patching and repaving outside the schools.

Duffy noted the district is preparing to have full-time kindergarten this fall for the first time, and urged parents to register as soon as possible. He also said the summer enrichment programs will begin July 6 and that there is still time for those interested to sign up by calling their building administrators.

Early in the meeting, Middle School Principal Jeffrey Shaffer said there are no changes to the school’s student handbook, while High School Assistant Principal Daniel Natitus said the only change to that school’s handbook was to move detention from after school to before school to encourage students to arrive on time. Both handbooks were approved unanimously by the board.

The board also:

• Approved the interim action of the superintendent in accepting the resignation of David Jumper, middle school band teacher, effective May 7, and hired Jeffrey Brown as high school band teacher at a salary of $55,195.

• Appointed Kristen Thomas as high school guidance counselor, replacing Sarah Saylor, at a starting salary of $55,195.

• Accepted the resignation of Salary and Benefits Coordinator Riann Decesaris, effective July 29.

• Approved the acquisition of science textbooks for the 2021-22 school year from Savvas Learning Company, LLC at a total cost of $19,397, and the purchase of an eight-year license for grade 8 American History books at an annual cost of $2,604.