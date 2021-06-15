🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County council candidate Ronald Knapp lost his quest for a hand recount of all May 18 primary election Republican ballots cast in that race.

County Court of Common Judge Thomas Burke granted the county’s request to deny the recount during a Tuesday morning court proceeding.

Burke said Knapp, who was representing himself, failed to comply with some fundamental legal requirements, including a state law mandating the posting of a bond or cash based on the number of machines involved in the recount.

The judge said he admires any citizens willing to run for office and tries to provide some latitude with litigation filers representing themselves. However, Burke said judges take an oath to uphold the law, and he cannot overlook fatal legal defects in Knapp’s filing.

Based on unofficial May 18 primary results, Knapp came in sixth in the race for five Republican county council nominations, losing by 57 votes.

He sought a recount and reconciliation of all Republican votes for county council.

There were 26,134 Republican ballots cast in the primary, and the election bureau estimated a hand recount would require additional staff from other departments and take one to two weeks.

All 56,720 ballots cast by voters of any affiliation countywide would have to be physically examined to isolate the Republican ones before the recount could proceed, the bureau said.

With the uncertainty of a recount resolved, the county Election Board plans to certify the remaining primary election results during its virtual meeting Wednesday night.