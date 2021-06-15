🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The Osterhout Free Library is slowly moving back to pre-pandemic operations.

The library announced Tuesday that beginning July 6 reservations will no longer be required for browsing and using the library’s computers.

Also on July 6, the library will no longer require visitors to wear masks. Unvaccinated visitors will be asked to wear masks, but vaccinated visitors can decide for themselves whether or not to wear masks.

The library will continue to limit occupancy.