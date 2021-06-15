🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 9 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 822.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,021 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,509 cases and 480 deaths; Monroe County has 14,783 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 453 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,136.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4–June 10 stood at 1.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 15:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 57.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.6% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,244,192 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 14.

• 5,082,669 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 35,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,427,660 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,546,417 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,244,192 doses total through June 14:

• First/single doses: 6,546,417 administered

• Second doses: 4,697,775 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 512 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 130 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 14, there were 24 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,514 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,101 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,686,041 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,922 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,486 cases among employees, for a total of 87,408 at 1,596 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,910 of our total cases are among health care workers.