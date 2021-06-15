🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $150,000 less withholding, was sold in Wilkes-Barre.

The ticket was sold for the Monday, June 14, drawing and matched all five balls drawn — 1-4-5-7-12. It was sold at the Anthracite Newstand, 1 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions, or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 15,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.