WILKES-BARRE — Officials with Volunteers of America PA say their Wilkes-Barre office has been the subject of threats and cyberbullying over flags displayed outside their North River Street building.

Controversy erupted on social media last week after commenters posted a photo of the VOA building with flags celebrating gay pride and Black Lives Matter outside the entrance, but no U.S. Flag.

VOA offcials say they already had plans to have a permanent flagpole installed for the Stars and Stripes, but they also say their Wilkes-Barre office “became a victim of those who use the American flag to justify coercion and threats.”

“Some individuals walked around the building, peering into windows,” Jodina Hicks, president of Volunteers of America PA, said Tuesday. “That same day, VOAPA learned that a local correctional officer posted pictures of our location, with a call to action to stop by and/or call, demanding that the organization hang the American flag.”

According to Hicks and Desirée D. Carr, Director of Development and Communications for VOA Pennsylvania, late in the evening on Thursday, June 10, voicemail messages about the flags were left at VOAPA’s Northeast Regional administrative offices, located at 25 North River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Profanity toward staff

By Friday afternoon, Hicks and Carr said harassing calls began streaming in, tying up phone lines while cars paraded by the office, with people directing profanity and making profane gestures at staff.

Hicks said the individual posted pictures drawing attention to the two flags currently flying — one for Pride Month and the other for Juneteenth (Black Lives Matter).

Hicks said the author of the social media post came to VOAPA’s Northeast Regional office with another individual, a flag, a pole, and a request to interview a VOAPA staff member on camera. Hicks said staff members graciously accepted the flag, but declined to be interviewed.

“In the hours following the author’s initial social media post, escalating vitriolic comments on the same social media post called for ‘raiding, looting, and burning’ — one posted threats to burn the flags that are currently flying,” Hicks said. “As a result of the threats and fear that it incited, VOAPA staff relocated teens, who reside in transitional housing units adjacent to the administrative office, to a hotel for the weekend in fear of their safety.”

Hicks said law enforcement has been contacted and an investigation is underway. Hicks said she spoke to an officer on Friday who said he would inform the station and ensure that the administrative office was included in regular patrols.

Hicks said the identity of the person who launched the posts and ensuing comments is known. She also said some of the most alarming threatening posts were taken down.

“We do not know who posted those,” Hicks said.

As a precaution last week, Hicks said VOA staff used their vehicles to block entrance to the parking lot and some staff members positioned themselves to act as surveillance. Hicks said the staff at VOA in Wilkes-Barre is all women.

The administrative office was closed early, Hicks said an staff were too afraid to leave the office alone and left in as groups or in pairs.

Hicks said since the initial post, there have been more than 1,000 comments — some threatening and others supporting the organization.

“VOAPA wants to acknowledge those individuals who spoke about their work with veterans, women, children, people experiencing homelessness, and individuals with intellectual differences and mental health diagnoses,” Hicks said.

Stars and Stripes to return

Hicks added that in the past few years, the American flag has been increasingly misused and even abused. In more recent months, she said, it’s even been used as a symbol during acts of mob violence.

“Our staff, who fearlessly enter encampments and vacant buildings to assist people experiencing homelessness, ride along with police to identify and assist individuals experiencing homelessness and who housed over 200 homeless veterans and their families this year, have been bullied and made to fear for their safety,” Hicks continued.

She added that VOAPA is a 125-year-old organization that serves Luzerne County and the greater Wyoming Valley, with headquarters in Harrisburg where the American flag flies.

“People are using the American flag as a litmus test for patriotism, which is counter to the freedom that the flag represents,” Hicks said. “We chose to fly the American flag previously and we plan to again. We do so to honor our veterans and our country, but not out of bullying or coercion.”

Hicks explained that earlier this year, VOAPA removed two dirty, tattered American flags and decided to order a larger flag and pole that would be permanently installed at its Northeast Regional office on River Street.

“When the teens who live in our transitional housing — many of whom feel excluded by the wider community due to sexuality, gender, or race — asked if we could hang other flags like Black Lives Matter and Pride we said of course,” Hicks said. “Since then, we’ve rotated flags to raise awareness, such as for autism and mental health. We did not receive a single complaint until we hung the Black Lives Matter flag in June. Our flags do not denote that we celebrate or endorse an organization, but they do signify that we welcome and stand with marginalized individuals.”

Carr confirmed that the two flags displayed in front of the Wilkes-Barre office are Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

“We have a very diverse staff and clients and it represents that this is a safe space for marginalized individuals,” Carr said.

No damage done

Hicks said there was no damage done to the office, however, there was at least one post encouraging the burning of the flags that are currently flying outside of the building.

“We never know what can be set off with this sort of energy against us,” Hicks said. “The person who posted the threatening messages has some 6,000 followers. The claims that said we no loner care about veterans is just not true.”

Hicks said threats leveled included someone would come to the building and start shooting and also to burn down the building.

“We had drive-bys of people shouting obscenities,” Hicks said. “We feared that someone would take it further.”

Hicks said the VOA statewide team has been in Wilkes-Barre to help get the organization’s message out. She said the team has also been working on policies and procedures.

“We honor and respect our veterans,” Hicks said.