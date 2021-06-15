🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — The death of an inmate at the SCI Dallas correctional facility back in January was ruled a homicide, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Edgar Gearhart, 24, was killed by a sharp force injury to the chest, according to the coroner’s report issued on Tuesday.

Gearhart, an inmate at the prison, died on Jan. 28 of this year, according to the report.

The autopsy was performed the following day by Dr. Charles Seibert, who ruled the death to be a homicide.

Details about the incident have not been released, nor whether or the perpetrator of the homicide has been identified.

The report noted that any additional information regarding the death would be released through the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office or from Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police.

