WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man wanted out of New Jersey on homicide charges was arrested at an Indian Creek Drive residence on Monday morning.

Michael Rogers, 23, from Elizabeth, N.J., was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force just after 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Marshals.

He was charged with homicide, weapon offenses and lesser related offenses stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Elizabeth on April 26.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Antwoine Thompson, was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that same afternoon.

After an arrest warrant was obtained for Rogers, initial efforts to apprehend him in New Jersey were unsuccessful. Further investigation revealed that Rogers had fled to Luzerne County, at which point the Fugitive Task Force was called in to assist.

Rogers was located at a residence in the 200 block of Indian Creek Drive, and taken into custody without incident.

He was detained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he’ll await extradition back to New Jersey.