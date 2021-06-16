🔊 Listen to this

The remains of the old Color World building on Oak Street in Pittston are seen after a massive fire on Monday night gutted the now-vacant structure. Much of the structure collapsed during the blaze; an emergency demolition was ordered and carried out on what was left of the building, according to the Pittston City Facebook page. No injuries were reported, and the fire was largely contained to just the one building, sparing surrounding homes and the Pet Zone supplies store next door from taking on heavy damage.