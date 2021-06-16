🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Up to 30 people were being targeted for arrests by law enforcement and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force as suspected drug pushers.

The drug sweep named Operation Spring Clean Up began Tuesday involving police departments in Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and detectives with the district attorney’s offices of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. By early afternoon, nearly 20 were picked up by authorities.

Those arrested were processed at Kingston Police Headquarters and arraigned via video on drug trafficking and/or possession charges.

Arrested as of Tuesday afternoon:

Joseph J. Armstrong, 32, of Plymouth, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jailed for lack of $250,000 bail.

Morgan Kyle Cohen, 27, of Kingston, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Robin J. Cool, 39, of Edwardsville, charged with four counts with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $125,000 bail.

Matthew Peter Ross, 24, of Kingston, charged with two counts with intent to deliver a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

Quaheem Holmes, 34, of Swoyersville, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

Jessica L. Mulcahy, 31, of Swoyersville, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $10,000 bail.

Jeffrey M. Suponcic, 39, of Kingston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

Kristen Lynn Lasalle, 34, of Exeter, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four total counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Ivan Torres-Pantojas, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $5,000 bail.

Vanessa Elaine Jackson, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $250,000 bail.

Jariel Diaz, 18, of Edwardsville, charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

Walter Daymon Humphrey, 46, of Kingston, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

Raysean Malik Cook, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Tyrone Carnell Roberts, 26, of Bensalem, charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

Michelle Forlenza, 56, of Kingston, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

Miles A. Nolen, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Kasey Ann Yanchick, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.