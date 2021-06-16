🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Drew Taylor, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday said the safety and health of patrons, staff, and performers is of paramount importance as the venue prepares to reopen this summer.

The F. M. Kirby Center announced Wednesday the addition of a new air purification system for the HVAC system throughout the entire building.

“The Kirby Center has made a substantial investment to this end and along with the adherence to the other CDC guidelines, we will be excited to reopen our doors to everyone and get back to what we do best — providing quality entertainment for everyone to enjoy in a beautiful and safe theater,” Taylor said.

The system, manufactured by Global Plasma Solutions and installed by Power Engineering Corporation — who has been the HVAC contractor for this building from the time it opened in 1938 — will remove contaminants from the air to improve indoor air quality, and is ozone free certified.

Taylor said the GPS air purification system works with the Kirby’s existing HVAC system, some parts of which originate with the building in 1938. He said the new purification system uses GPS’ ionization technology to safely clean the air everywhere in the Kirby Center building.

Taylor noted that the F.M. Kirby Center is preparing to open its doors for some exciting performances including — The Happy Together Tour on Aug. 9, Tedeschi Trucks on Aug. 18, and Joe Nardone’s “Oh What A Night” of Doo Wop Legends Volume 2 on Sept. 11, as well as some summer entertainment to be announced soon.