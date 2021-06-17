🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial was averted Wednesday when a Hanover Township man pleaded guilty to stabbing two people last year.

Sandy B. Parkhurst, 60, admitted he stabbed James Nahf and Maria Maslar inside 23 Barr Lane on Sept. 9.

Parkhurst pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to withdraw a request to heighten the aggravated assault charges to first-degree felonies. Two counts each of simple assault and harassment were also withdrawn.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement and scheduled Parkhurst to be sentenced Aug. 11.

Parkhurst could face up to 10 years in state prison.

Hanover Township police in court records say Parkhurst stabbed Nahf in the abdomen and Maslar twice in the back inside the residence.

Nahf fled the residence and summoned help in the area of Lee Park Avenue and Division Street telling officers he was stabbed on Barr Lane.

Officers went to the residence where they found Maslar in the doorway, and a naked Parkhurst inside from a self-inflicted stab wound to his abdomen.

An officer stunned Parkhurst with a Taser during a brief struggle, court records say.

Maslar told police Parkhurst stabbed her and Nahf before he stabbed himself.

Nahf and Maslar survived their injuries.