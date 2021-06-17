🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An Uber driver was arraigned Thursday on charges he failed to allow a teenage passenger to exit his vehicle after a crash on East Northampton Street.

City police allege Cui Long, 51, of Butler Township, drove for 11 minutes after the passenger repeatedly asked to be let out following a crash at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were notified of the incident by Plains Township police who were at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city officer responded to the medical center where he was advised by Plains police Long was an Uber driver. Long was driving a teenage girl to her residence on Puritan Lane when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the area of 385 E. Northampton St.

The crash happened, police noted, was within a block of the teenager’s residence.

After the crash, Long began following the vehicle he believed struck him as the passenger demanded several times to be let out, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Long refused to stop to let the passenger out.

The passenger called 911 because she was in fear.

As the passenger was on the phone with 911, the passenger told Long, “The cops said you have to pull over and let me out,” the complaint says.

Long allegedly ignored the teenager’s demands and continued to follow the vehicle.

Police said Long drove 11 minutes with the passenger after being requested to stop.

Long was charged with unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment. He was released on $7,500 unsecured bail.