WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A tractor-trailer driver from Mount Pocono was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a state police trooper investigating a road rage incident on Interstate-81 Wednesday.

Mariusz Stanley Rusiecki, 46, pushed and shoved a state police sergeant along the shoulder of the interstate just after 8 p.m., according to court records.

State police in court records say Rusiecki was stunned by a Taser during a struggle with troopers.

According to the criminal complaint:

A trooper traveling north on I-81 in Wilkes-Barre Township encountered a stopped tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on the shoulder. When the trooper stopped to check on the vehicles, he spotted Rusiecki and another man fighting.

The other man, identified as an off-duty Washington, D.C. police officer, told state police he was “cut off” by a tractor-trailer, operated by Rusiecki, while merging into a construction zone. When he stopped, the off-duty officer claimed Rusiecki exited the tractor holding a crow bar, the complaint says.

The off-duty officer alleged he identified himself as an officer and Rusiecki pushed him, resulting in his shorts being ripped .

Rusiecki claimed he was merging in the construction zone when a sport-utility vehicle, operated by the off-duty officer, sped up and turned in front of him. Rusiecki alleged the SUV brake-checked him, flipped him off and pulled over to the shoulder, the complaint says.

Rusiecki denied he had a crow bar when asked by a trooper but later claimed he held a pair of channel locks.

As Rusiecki was being questioned by the trooper, he allegedly said, “(Expletive) you, I’m not answering anymore of your questions,” the complaint says.

As the state police sergeant advised Rusiecki he was under arrest, Rusiecki turned and began walking toward his tractor. The state police sergeant grabbed Rusiecki’s arm and placed him against the trailer, resulting in Rusiecki initiating a struggle, according to the complaint.

Another trooper at the scene assisted in arresting Rusiecki.

Court records say the state police sergeant suffered a lip injury, and his tie was ripped and sunglasses were broken.

Rusiecki was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.