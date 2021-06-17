🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a report four men attempted to lure a girl into their vehicle in the area of North Washington and Beatty streets Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the area at about 9:06 p.m.

A girl told police she was walking when a small grey older beat-up sedan occupied by four young men attempted to get her into their vehicle.

As the girl ran away, she told police a white man wearing a grey sweater and a black hat got out of the vehicle and chased her. She ran and met up with several friends as the vehicle proceeded down Beatty Street and fled south on North Washington Street.

She told police there were three white men and a black male inside the vehicle.

Police said they are investigating.