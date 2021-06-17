🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate its post-pandemic reopening with a “Come Back to the Kirby” film series.

Every Friday, starting June 25 and continuing throughout July, the Kirby will show a classic movie on its big screen at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices will be $3 for the 1 p.m. shows and $5 for the 7:30 p.m. shows.

The schedule of movies is as follows:

June 25 – “Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001, PG)

July 2 – “Jurassic Park” (1993, PG-13)

July 9 – “The Sound of Music” (1965, G)

July 16 – “Rear Window” (1954, PG)

July 23 – “Holy, Dolly!” (1969, G)

July 30 – “The Maltese Falcon” (1941, NR)