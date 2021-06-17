🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Township police reported Thursday two men driving a maroon Ford Econoline van had stolen cooking oil from CK’s Cantina & Grill last week.

Police said the men, wearing hooded sweatshirts, used a hose to siphon stored cooking oil from the restaurant on Gerard Avenue at about 4:50 a.m. Jan. 0.

Anyone with information about the theft or can identify the person pictured from a surveillance camera is asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.