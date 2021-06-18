Council OKs plan to pursue $2M; packed agenda covers much ground

WILKES-BARRE — During the first Wilkes-Barre City Council meeting to allow members of the public to come in person, the council passed a series of resolutions, including an agreement to petition the state for a $2 million grant for the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

Council also authorized a series of resolutions that determine how money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent in the city, and voted yes unanimously on the first reading of two ordinances that, if passed formally in July, would mean a lowering of fees associated with both on-street parking and garbage and refuse.

During the meeting on Thursday, council passed the series of resolutions through consent agenda, meaning that the series of resolutions were all voted on simultaneously.

Of the eight resolutions passed, half of them concerned money afforded to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which Mayor George Brown says affords the city $37 million to be distributed in a number of specific, rigorously defined ways.

American Rescue Plan

The following resolutions in the consent agenda pertain to the American Rescue Plan money:

• The city will enter into an agreement with Pioneer Construction Inc., the low bidder, for the replacement of collapsed walls at two points along Laurel Run Creek. Pioneer Construction’s low bid was $765,387.50.

• The city will sign all documents related to the awarding of a contract to the “most qualified firm” for storm water infrastructure projects at the Mill Creek Channel, Laurel Run Channel and the Solomon Creek Channel. These were presented as three separate resolutions.

Mayor George Brown indicated during the meeting that this is far from the end of the spending associated with money from the American Rescue Plan; in fact, many projects are planned.

According to Brown, the city plans to start a fund for cash payments to households affected negatively by the pandemic. Brown said this would be handled by a social service agency that will be appointed by his administration, and that this firm will deal with the details from distribution to the maximum amounts to be distributed to each household.

Brown also said the city would be establishing funds to assist nonprofits (to be handled in a similar way), home purchase and home improvement funds, a business enhancement fund and a sewer infrastructure project to improve sewer systems in the city’s five districts.

Other resolutions

As for things not funded by the American Rescue Plan, council passed the following resolutions:

• The city will file an application with the state for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant amounting to $2 million for the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

• The city will enter into a lease-purchase agreement for a new backhoe (a 2021 Case 580 Super N Wide Track Loader) at the cost of $85,069.83, and a new wheel loader (2021 Case 721 G Wheel Loader) at a cost of $154,481.50. The equipment will be bought from Medico Industries and will be purchased through the Department of General Service’s COSTARS program, which means, as Council Chair Tony Brooks explained during a question from a citizen, that the state is involved in the bidding process. The lease agreement will be funded by the city’s Liquid Fuels Budget.

• Council authorized the McCarthy Tire Wilkes-Barre HQ 901 project, which was previously granted half a million dollars by the state to convert a building located at Conyngham Avenue and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to McCarthy’s corporate headquarters.

• Attilo Frati, deputy administrator, was also designated the signature authority to execute the Automated Red Light Enforcement grant application.

Parking and garbage

During a work session on Tuesday, Brown proposed a lowering of the parking meter rate from $2 hourly to $1 hourly, and to lower the price of packages of city garbage bags from $13 to $10 for five large bags and from $9.25 to $6.25 for five small bags.

Both of these proposed changes to the ordinances were passed by council unanimously on first reading, but council will need to vote on them again in July.

Despite the unanimous passage, members of council suggested there are further ways to improve both garbage and parking in the city, with Councilman Bill Barrett suggesting the implementation of payment kiosks, and Councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride saying that she wishes that the changes to the garbage bag rates were income-based, and not unilateral for all residents.

‘A great milestone’

After the meeting, a reporter spoke with Christian Wielage, a member of the board of the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

While Wielage said the $2 million, should the state approve it, will be a major help, he also said the work on the project is far from over.

“It’s a great milestone,” he said. “Because of COVID, it definitely took longer to get these approvals.”

Wielage said that improvements are continuing smoothly with the project, saying that the board is “optimistically hopeful” about securing federal funds in addition to state funds.