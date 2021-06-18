🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Two staples of the annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival — set for Aug. 13-14 — will be back for 2021, after previously canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

But with most restrictions lifted and daily case numbers dwindling, the committee for the 17th annual Kielbasa Festival has decided to bring back the annual Kielbasa Parade and the Kielbasa Competition, along with the Kielbasa Prince and Princess Contest.

Terry Womelsdorf, president Plymouth Alive, and Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson, said the parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Parade participants are to stage at 10 a.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot on West Main Street.

“The parade is back on,” Womelsdorf said. “The theme this year is ‘Thank You First Responders.’ We will be announcing a Grand Marshal in the coming weeks.”

Womelsdorf said more information about the parade, vendors and entertainment can be found on the Kielbasa Festival Facebook page.

Womelsdorf and Temerantz also announced that the annual Kielbasa Competition will now be a People’s Choice event. Instead of a crowd gathering at an indoor venue, Kielbasa Festival attendees will be able to vote for their favorite kielbasa.

“We will have signs on all the participating kielbasa vendors’ booths for people to fill out,” Womelsdorf said. “The ballots can be dropped off at boxes at the Plymouth Alive t-shirt tent located in front of the bandshell in the center of town.”

Womelsdorf said the winners will be announced at the “Valley With A Heart Bandshell” in the center of town. Ballots must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The People’s Choice awards will be given to the best fresh and best smoked kielbasas.

Womelsdorf and Temerantz stressed that there will be only one vote allowed per person.

Womelsdorf also noted that entertainment for the festival will be offered at two locations, but bands will only play at the Valley With A Heart Bandshell in town center. DJs and possibly duos will be featured at a venue in front of the Wyoming Valley West High School near Wadham Street.

“But we are happy to say that music will be offered on both ends of the town,” Womelsdorf said.

Banners will be going up at the end of July and Womelsdorf said vendor forms will be mailed out at the end of June. The deadline to respond is July 31.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.