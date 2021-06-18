🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant was issued for Corey Daniel Boltz, 23, on charges he intentionally ignited furniture on fire and damaged a fence outside a residence on East Thomas Street Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A neighbor video recorded Boltz backing his GMC pickup truck through a chain link fence outside 181 E. Thomas St. and then pulling his truck forward. Boltz exited the truck and removed the fencing and top fence rail from under the vehicle.

Boltz was recorded stacking a sectional couch, cushions, a desk chair and a coffee table in the middle of the yard and pouring gasoline on the furniture before igniting the pile on fire, the complaint says.

Police said Boltz was recently evicted from the residence. He fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Neighbors used fire extinguishers on the fire, which was fully extinguished by the city fire department.

District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. of Wilkes-Barre issued an arrest warrant for Boltz charging him with reckless burning, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, defiant trespass and criminal trespass.