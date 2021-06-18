🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood School Board approved a final budget for 2021-22 at Thursday’s monthly meeting with a 3.7% property tax that sets spending at $44.07 million and income of $44.32 million. The tax rate will be 11.7494 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

With all nine members present the motion to approve the budget passed 6-3. Maureen McGovern, Randy Swank and James Costello voted against the final budget.

In other business, the board:

• Renewed insurance policies with Joyce Insurance Group at a total premium $242,466, an increase of $920.

• Hired Jonathan Stucker as computer technician at $20.32 per hour, Elizabeth Walk as secondary campus secretary at a $21.80 per hour, and Sarah Smigelski as PIMS coordinator at $19.71 per hour.

• Set the 2021-22 base salary for business administrator Peter Bard at $79,567 plus a one-time stipend of $2,500.

• Appointed Megan Johansseeen as long-term substitute at Rice Elementary and Carolyn Moore as long-term substitute at the Secondary campus.

• Approved the purchase of 600 Chromebooks from CDW-G at a cost of $181,272.