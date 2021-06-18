🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When drug agents executed a search warrant at a residence on South Hancock Street, a man and a woman attempted to conceal themselves on the roof.

City police officers with the Anti-Crime Unit along with state police troopers with the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 115 S. Hancock St., finding Steven M. Loftus, 28, and Miranda Kopko, 26, hiding on the roof of the house Wednesday, according to court records.

Court records say Loftus failed to show his hands and was subdued in a bathtub where he was handcuffed. He refused to stand up and walk with drug agents leaving the house, court records say.

Kopko crawled through a window and was arrested.

Drug agents found 69 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl stamped swastika, 11 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl stamped black ice and packaging materials were found inside the house, according to court records.

Loftus was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Central Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Kopko was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed for lack of $150,000 bail.