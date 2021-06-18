🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council will vote next week on which outside law firm handles litigation over the timing of the county district attorney election.

A county Election Board majority had decided the race must be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot under new state legislation governing DA vacancies, with the county Democratic and Republican party organizations each choosing a contender.

In response, all six Republican county council members — a majority of the 11-member body — voted to seek outside legal counsel and a court ruling on whether the DA race must wait until the next municipal election in 2023 so nominees could be selected in a primary.

Council’s Special Election Decision Committee, which was created to search for outside counsel, received proposals from attorneys at two law firms: J. Chadwick Schnee and Tucker R. Hull from the Annville, Pennsylvania-based Law Office of Tucker Hull and Peter J. Adonizio Jr. and Thomas I. Vanaskie from Stevens & Lee, which has an office in Scranton.

After publicly interviewing both Stevens & Lee attorneys and Schnee Thursday, the committee voted to present both options to council but with a recommendation to select Stevens & Lee.

Councilwoman Kendra Radle, who chairs the Special Election Decision Committee, said she will request an estimate of billable hours and potential payment caps from both firms and present that information to council before it votes Tuesday.

Schnee and Hull submitted a fee of $250 per hour, she said.

Vanaskie said his firm’s fees are flexible and subject to negotiation, but he cited an estimated payment of $395 per hour for his services and $250 per hour for Adonizio’s.

Council members Tim McGinley and LeeAnn McDermott also serve on the committee.

Attorneys from both firms discussed their backgrounds and relevant experience. They both believe council has standing to proceed with a case and that a preliminary injunction would be necessary because the election is nearing.

If the DA race is on the Nov. 2 ballot, each party must name their nominees at least 50 days before the election, or around Sept. 12, officials said. However, they may not want to wait that long because candidates would have to launch fundraising and campaigns.

The vacancy arose because Stefanie Salavantis resigned March 25 to run for county judge. Republican Sam Sanguedolce, previously first assistant DA, was automatically appointed to fill the DA post under the new state legislation.