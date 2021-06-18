🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: We are at the 3rd Friday Art Exhibit at the Circle Centre in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which is underway until 8 p.m. Also: Luzerne County’s new COVID-19 case counts continue to be in the single digits, the state’s unemployment numbers are down, and the Wyoming Area Warriors have ended their strong run for a state baseball title.