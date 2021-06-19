🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — City police say they arrested Nino Vasquez Gomez, 25, on charges he shot another man when he randomly discharged several rounds from a firearm Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of 11th and Alter streets for gunfire just before 8 p.m. and found a man had been shot.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center for the gunshot injury, police said.

Police allege the shooting was the result of an argument between Nino Vasquez Gomez and the victim. During the argument, Gomez brandished a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle and began firing, striking the victim, police allege.

Gomez was arraigned Friday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Gomez was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility as Kravitz deemed him a danger to society.

Police were assisted in the investigation by state police, West Hazleton police, Hazleton City Fire Department and Luzerne County district attorney’s office.