Guests peruse exhibits on Friday at the Circle Centre for the Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

A selection of works by Wyoming Valley Art League members is seen Friday at the Circle Centre for the Arts.

WILKES-BARRE — Let the circle be unbroken.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Wyoming Valley Art League on Friday hosted one of its 3rd Friday Art Walk events at the Circle Centre for the Arts on South Franklin Street.

“This is our first venture into an Art Walk since Feb. 21, 2020, so we’re excited about being open to the public,” Wyoming Valley Art League President Don Armstrong said.

The event, held in the Circle Centre’s spacious round top floor gallery, featured works by Art League members.

“We’re happy to have the amount of work that we have here. We’ve had a very good response from our membership,” Armstrong said.

Those works are also for sale.

“The work of our artists is superb, and it’s a real bargain because we live in Wilkes-Barre and not New York,” he said.

With life returning to normal, the 3rd Friday Art Walk events will return to being held monthly year-round, Armstrong added.

Supporting local artists and socializing are certainly key attractions, but the Circle Centre is also worth seeing for those who haven’t.

Originally built for the Luzerne County Medical Society in the early 20th century, the round building (hence its name) includes galleries as well as instructional space.

Last year the group launched a capital campaign to facilitate upgrades to the building at rear 130 South Franklin St., ranging from an elevator and accessible bathrooms to security, HVAC and lighting.

For more information on the Art League, 3rd Fridays and the Circle Centre, visit wyomingvalleyartleague.org or https://www.facebook.com/circlecentreforthearts.