WILKES-BARRE — As millions of Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego this week joined local leaders and the Burn Prevention Network (BPN) in urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect both their loved ones and property.

“We say it every year because it’s true — fireworks are not toys,” Trego said. “With significant progress being made on the vaccination front, this summer holds the promise of a return to normalcy in many ways. Much like a vaccine, there are many simple precautions we can take to ensure a fireworks display doesn’t result in an unnecessary trip to an emergency room.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2018, there were five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide.

Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears being the most frequently impacted part of the body.

And 36% of those injuries involved children under the age of 15.

Trego gave the following suggestions:

• Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees.

• Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.

• Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.

• After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.

• Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.

• Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.

• Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other preventative measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. While many mitigation actions taken by the state are lifted, the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains serious. Social distancing and other preventative measures like wearing a mask if you are not fully vaccinated and washing hands frequently reduce the spread of COVID-19.

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) statistics show fireworks start more than 18,500 fires per year and cause an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

Under state law, Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old may purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade, fireworks. Certain restrictions apply, including:

• They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.

• They cannot be discharged from within a motor vehicle or building.

• They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

• They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.

• They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Local ordinances may include additional restrictions, so always check with your municipality before purchasing or using Class C fireworks.

Legislation aimed to boost

legal services for seniors

U.S. Representatives Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and Brian Fitzpatrick, Middletown, this week re-introduced the Senior Legal Hotline Act in the U.S. House — a bill with Democratic and Republican support to boost federal funding for senior legal hot lines, which help protect older Americans from scams and offer services for an array of other legal issues.

An identical version of this legislation also was introduced in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Bob Casey (D-Scranton).

“Unfortunately, older Americans are often targeted by scammers who try to con people out of their savings,” Cartwright said. “Senior legal hot lines can be lifelines for older adults who need legal advice or assistance when they’re targeted by these dishonest schemes. But after a difficult year, a lot of these support centers have had to close their doors or reduce hours of operation. This legislation provides support for senior legal hot lines so they can continue offering the assistance that older Americans deserve.”

Sen. Casey said, “For many older adults, access to senior legal hot lines is the only available resource to help them address legal challenges. Many senior-serving organizations have had to shut down their hot lines or reduce their capacity for lack of funding, pushing legal help further out of reach for many seniors. This legislation would authorize dedicated funding for legal hot-lines to ensure that organizations can broaden their network of services and continue to provide quality, accessible legal help to seniors who are not otherwise able to seek a remedy for their legal challenges.”

According to the Department of Justice, around one in 10 older Americans is the victim of some form of elder abuse. Elder abuse can include physical abuse, financial fraud, scams and exploitation, caregiver neglect and abandonment, psychological abuse and sexual abuse. Despite the prevalence of elder abuse, the majority of low-income seniors receive inadequate or no professional legal help for civil legal issues.

Senior legal hot-lines provide older adults access to free legal information, advice and referrals on a host of topics, including health, finances, housing, income maintenance and disability. However, due to lack of resources, many hot lines are no longer operational or have scaled back their hours.

The Senior Legal Hotline Act would provide resources to:

• Ensure older adults are provided access to statewide hot lines staffed with appropriately trained attorneys, paralegals and other staff members;

• Ensure older adults are provided access to a robust network of support and referral services, including from aging organizations, other legal aid agencies and private attorneys providing pro bono legal services; and

• Allow hot lines to employ a variety of technologies, such as video conference systems, web-based platforms or e-mail to deliver legal assistance to older adults.

Rep. Boback holds joint

hearing on veterans home care

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, this week held a joint public hearing with the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee on veterans home care and COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

“Today we heard from numerous individuals and organizations who deal with the care and oversight of our state veterans homes,” Boback said. “The issues outlined by our panels and discussed by the members today proved one thing: unfortunately there were many failures that led to the untimely deaths of our veterans within our veterans homes across the Commonwealth.

“By calling a joint public hearing between the House and Senate committees, we are focused on getting to the bottom of what happened in these homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and drafting solutions so that tragedies like these never happen again.”

The public hearing of the committees provided members the opportunity to hear of the work and progress departments and agencies have made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Cartwright announces

$21,000 for Earth Conservancy

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, this week announced that the Earth Conservancy received $21,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support their efforts to conduct a solar feasibility study to build solar installations on 6,000 acres of abandoned mine lands.

With an additional $21,000 from local funding sources, the Earth Conservancy has a total of $42,000 to invest in this initiative.

“The Earth Conservancy is doing important work to transform previously unusable lands into job creating projects that are good for our environment and our economy,” said Cartwright, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “It is projects like these that demonstrate why the ARC is so meaningful for our area.”

For fiscal year 2021, Rep. Cartwright secured $180 million in federal funding for ARC, a $5 million increase over fiscal year 2020.

“On behalf of Earth Conservancy, I am grateful for the support of ARC, and excited to get started on this study of utilizing legacy mine lands in Luzerne County for solar development,” said Terry Ostrowski, Earth Conservancy President and CEO. “We’ll screen approximately 6,000 acres and rank their suitability for photovoltaic arrays. Those that meet the selected criteria will have great potential for reuse – turning “brownfields into brightfields. as they like to say, which ultimately can help northeastern Pennsylvania meet its energy needs.

The Earth Conservancy was established in 1992 to address the impacts of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s coal mining practices and focuses on reclamation, conservation, and economic revitalization.