Path at fairgrounds to be ‘a place where healing process can begin’

🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — Rhys Atherton said he and his family have seen first-hand the experiences of those who struggle to live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other related mental disorders due to their life experiences.

That’s the main reason Atherton, 15, decided to create a labyrinth that will provide a place for people to go and meditate, knowing that they are not on the journey alone and will have someone to walk through it with them.

Atherton, with help from his family and friends, are building the labyrinth at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds off of Route 118 in Lehman Township.

“This labyrinth, I believe, would help those who need and find their way to the center knowing that they are not alone,” Atherton said. “Taking that next step moving forward as the first step is the hardest to take.”

Atherton’s father, James, said his son became aware of the project through a non-profit organization called One Mi22ion Salute of Dallas — a part of YourDash365.

“Rhys has many members of his family that were members of the armed forces,” James Atherton said. “We are also close personal friends to a huge number of first responders. This is the reason for his desire to do this project.”

James Atherton said cost of the project was estimated at approximately $5,400, much of which has been donated by Home Depot, Edwards Landscaping, and numerous other organizations.

“Many Americans especially those who are serving or have served in a branch of the military or front-line workers such as EMS, police, firefighter’s etc. who suffer from PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental and physical struggles,” Rhys Atherton said. “They are able to reflect upon themselves and again to know that they are not alone on the journey and provide that peace and leave the worries they may be carrying around with them there.”

Rhys and his family and friends have been working at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds this weekend and they will continue for more days to complete the project.

“We will be working with the goal of a grand opening on July 11, as there is a free concert at the fairgrounds that day that will offer a public dedication,” James Atherton said.

Rhys said the labyrinth consists of approximately 700 red bricks that are each 9.5 inches. They will be placed in a 40-by-40-foot area at the fairgrounds. There will be four benches for seating.

Rhys explained that a labyrinth is an irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way, like a maze.

“My labyrinth will have a path width of 15 inches and a center circle of 9 feet. There will be a 2 foot wide stone path around the circumference,” Rhys said. “This labyrinth would provide a place for those who may be suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and/or depression.”

Rhys said the labyrinth is meant to provide for peaceful meditation, helping individuals to find inner peace with themselves. It will be available any time that the fairgrounds are open.

“The labyrinth can be a place where the healing process can begin for those who may feel the burden of any of these mental states,” Rhys said. “Taking one step at a time on the stone walkway while if needed, carrying a stone to metaphorically represent their burdens, to the center of the labyrinth and leaving it there,” Rhys said. “The stone represents the past and leaving your troubles behind. While walking on the stone pathway is to help meditate and find the inner peace within yourself.”

Rhys said mediation techniques such as this have been found to successfully assist veterans, first responders, and others with their mental burdens and move past them to help them heal.

Rhys said the beneficiary is a nonprofit organization dedicated to this cause.

“And having some issues with anxiety myself, I feel this would be a perfect project as it is nearby many veterans’ homes, and not far for myself,” Rhys said. “The other benefit would be exposure during events held at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, showing the public that not all wounds can be seen with one’s eyes.”

Rhys, 15, is a freshman at Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

He is a member of Scout Troop 143 in Swoyersville. He currently holds the rank of Life Scout and holds the position of Quartermaster of his troop. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, and has been in scouting for approximately 7 years starting as a Tiger Cub Scout.