New veterans memorial in Hunlock Twp. recalls lost monument, and a father’s love

This is the original World War II Memorial Honor Roll that stood in Hunlock Township for decades and was destroyed years ago.

This plaque is at the center of the World War II Memorial Honor Roll that Tommy Zimnoch and his dad, Thomas, built as Tommy’s Eagle Scout project.

Tommy Zimnoch stands at the World War II Memorial Honor Roll that he and his dad, Thomas, built as Tommy’s Eagle Scout project.

A plaque honors the late Thomas Zimnoch, who helped his son, Tommy, build a replica of the World War II Memorial Honor Roll in Hunlock Township, as his Eagle Scout project.

The late Thomas Zimnoch is shown at the Hunlock Township Recreation Park where the World War II Memorial Honor Roll that he and his son, Tommy, built as Tommy’s Eagle Scout project has been placed.

Tommy Zimnoch, center, with his parents, Deb, left, and Thomas, now deceased, at the site where the new World War II Memorial Honor Roll was placed in Hunlock Township.

HUNLOCK TWP. — A memorial to the veterans of World War II stood at the intersection of Main Road and Hartman Road in Hunlock Township for many years, listing the names of 184 brave men and women who fought for their country.

Stephen Pall, a Hunlock Township supervisor, said the original U.S. Veterans Memorial was built in 1943 and was located at the intersection of Main Road and Hartman Road.

“After many years at this location, the memorial was hit by a vehicle and destroyed,” Pall said. “The original names were saved and have been placed on the new U.S. Veterans Memorial at the Hunlock Township Recreation Park.”

This is where the story begins.

Tommy Zimnoch, 18 and a 2021 graduate of Northwest Area High School, decided he would take on the creation of a new U.S. Veterans Memorial as his Eagle Scout project. Tommy belongs to Boy Scouts Troop 17 of Town Hill Shickshinny.

Tommy was all-in and for all the right reasons. But he needed someone to help design and construct the new memorial because Tommy wanted it to be an exact replica of the original — even better.

And Tommy had the best possible person to work with — his dad, Thomas Zimnoch.

The father and son worked on the project for six months, most of the time spent in the Zimnoch’s garage. They prepared plans, got most of the supplies donated and they worked long hours.

The Hunlock Township Supervisors will be dedicating the new U.S. Veterans Memorial on Saturday, June 26, at noon behind Northwest Intermediate School (formally Hunlock Creek Elementary), located on Sunset Lake Drive, Hunlock Creek.

Tommy Zimnoch will be there with his mom, Deb.

His dad won’t be there.

Thomas Zimnoch, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2020, just three weeks after the new memorial was put in its place on Nov. 11, in the park.

Tommy said the project was suggested to him by the township supervisors. He said he thought it would be a great Eagle Scout project, but he knew he would need help from his dad to get it done.

“When I asked my dad about it, he immediately started thinking about all that we would have to do to complete it,” Tommy said. After he thought about it for two weeks and looked at all that it would take to complete the project, he said OK, let’s do this.”

“We wanted to do something that everyone would remember,” Tommy said.

The cost of materials to build the memorial was $1,500, which was provided by the township.

The whys

When asked why he wanted to do the project, Tommy had plenty of reasons.

“I really can’t stress enough how our veterans just don’t get the appreciation they deserve,” Tommy said. “They rarely are thanked for their service.”

Tommy’s mom said whenever her son sees a veteran, he approaches them, shakes their hand and thanks them for their service. She said the veterans veterans response to Tommy is always one of great appreciation.

“Some of what they have been through and seen was horrific,” Tommy said.

So Tommy felt is was well worth his effort — and his dad’s — to clear the space in the garage and set up a work table to begin the project.

“We got the blueprints and looked them over,” Tommy said. “Then we went to work.”

Deb Zimnoch said she is extremely proud of her son and her late husband for taking on the project and getting it done.

“I’m just so proud of my son and my husband and for what they did to honor the veterans of our community,” Deb said. “Tommy is a great kid. He and my husband did a great project.”

Sitting on a bench dedicated to the memory of her husband, Deb said, “This will always be a place that we can go and have wonderful memories.”

The history

Matthew Pugh, a resident of Hunlock Township, said the story is that a a car drove through the original memorial and destroyed it.

“It was not there when we were kids, so it was most likely destroyed in the ’50s or ’60s,” Pugh said. “The township kept all the names of the veterans. Now those names will have a new home. We’re excited to have the Honor Roll back up in Hunlock Township, honoring our local veterans.”

After the original U.S. Veterans Memorial was destroyed, it was never replaced. But the township and the families of all of those 184 soldiers on the U.S. Veterans Memorial remained hopeful that one day a new memorial would be built. Supervisor Pall said veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War are listed on the memorial, as well as other veterans who did not see action in a war.

When it came time to set the new U.S. Veterans Memorial in place, Tommy and his dad had help. Some 18 members of Boy Scout Troop 17 Town Hill Shickshinny were there, as were three Hunlock Township supervisors — Stephen Pall, Richard Davis and Gene Lucas — a couple of township employees and a volunteer with a backhoe to lift it into place.

The U.S. Veterans Memorial, located in the Hunlock Township Recreation Park, is adorned with flower boxes and there are two benches for visitors to sit and pray or ponder and remember the brave men and women listed on the large scrolls.