Bill O’Boyle Sr. visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1990 and stopped to check out the display about his beloved New York Yankees.

Every year, I sort of struggled to find the right gifts for my dad for Father’s Day.

Whatever I could come up with could never be enough.

Yet I persevered and tried to find something that he could use and that he would like.

I mean, what do you buy a man who lived such as exemplary life?

Dad was a family man, a community servant, an American patriot and a friend to all. Dad was a gentleman who I’ve been told never had anyone say a bad thing about him.

My parents really were special human beings. As I’ve said before, Dad lost his right leg in World War II when he stormed a beach in Northern France, engaged the enemy, then stepped on a land mine.

Mom was born with polio and wore a brace of leather and steel on her left leg.

Neither Mom or Dad were the least bit hindered by their disability.

But I will never forget the way my mother and father walked.

Dad wore a big wooden leg that required him to walk with a very pronounced limp.

He wore that big leg for most of his life.

When he returned to Plymouth after the war, I’m told he was still the same fun-loving guy he was before he left — a bit mischievous and always looking for a good time.

And he went to work, once he got that wooden leg. He worked at Leslie Fay for almost 30 years before he had a stroke and had to retire.

As clear as I can still see him walking with that limp and that wooden leg, that’s surely not all I remember about my dad.

And my memories of Mom go far beyond that cumbersome brace that brought stares from adults and kids who, looking back, probably marveled at the ease with which she got around.

Same with my dad.

But on this Father’s Day, I remember Dad’s love of sports — the Yankees, football Giants, Knicks, Rangers, Notre Dame, Plymouth’s Shawnee Indians, the Wilkes-Barre Barons basketball team, and many more. And, of course, the Plymouth High School Shawnee Indians.

That’s why on one Father’s Day, I took my dad to Cooperstown, N.Y., to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. He loved it. He stopped at many displays and told stories of his memories of Yankees greats and many other Hall of Famers.

It was a most enjoyable day, and I remember telling him that he should be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He and so many other dedicated volunteers who helped shape the character of millions of young kids by playing the game of baseball.

My dad was great at being a dad. He was a coach, a disciplinarian, a supporter, a critic, a friend and a resource who I could go to with any question or problem. He was a constant inspiration.

I really miss not being able to call him five times a day just to see what he was doing. To hear his voice. To hear him laugh.

To sit with him and watch a western on TV and quietly chuckle when he dodged punches thrown by one of the Cartwright boys on Bonanza or by Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke.

I also got a kick out of the fact that Dad loved to watch the Golden Girls. He would sit there and laugh from start to finish. And he enjoyed solving the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune and answering questions on Jeopardy.

I think of him and my mom every day. I think about the times we had together and I wonder about the times we never got to experience — the memories that were never made.

Mom was 42 when she passed on the day before Mother’s Day in 1968. Dad was a week shy of his 73rd birthday when he left this world in 1995.

Constant encouragement, that was my dad.

I was lucky to have a genuine American war hero as a father. His patriotism is embedded in me. We always attended ceremonies for veterans, and he always made sure I stood at attention. Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice was mandatory in our house. My dad always told me how if it weren’t for our veterans, we would be living in a very different world.

My dad was always there for me — in the stands at my baseball games, my basketball games and at all the practices. He watched, but he never complained. He never questioned any of my coaches. He always taught me to respect my teachers and coaches.

And I learned about love from my dad. I learned it sort of subconsciously. I knew he and my mom had a special relationship from the beginning — they each had a bad leg and neither was in any way hindered by their disability.

But it was when my mom took sick that I saw love up close. I saw the expressions on his face, the holding of hands, the tears. I saw the devotion of nightly visits to the hospital and weekend trips to Philadelphia to be at Mom’s side. I listened when they talked. I heard the conversations of two people in love.

I remember it all like it was yesterday. And even though all those yesterdays are gone, my dad is always with me. As is my mom.

I miss them so damn much.

Many of you know how this feels. Those who still have their parents, you are blessed. Cherish these times.

So the gift I give my dad — and my mom — is to remember them every day and to follow their examples.

Happy Father’s Day.