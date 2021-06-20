🔊 Listen to this

In an effort to combat child hunger, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA will again provide the Food and Fun at the Park Program at five Wilkes-Barre City locations, as well as at Jefferson Park in the City of Pittston.

Wilkes-Barre locations include the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, the McGlynn Learning Center sites at Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village, Coal Street Park and Iron Triangle Playground.

More than 22 million children nationally rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year, posing a dilemma to economically-challenged families during the summer when they must devote an additional $300 to feed each of their school-aged children. Studies show one in seven children may not know when their next meal will be. The Food and Fun at the Park Program aims to feed kids who are at home during the summer, and also provide enrichment to engage and teach them.

This year will feature grab-and-go lunches and snacks and take-home STEM and art activity kits, as well as other enrichment activities (activities will be available before and after food service, for as long as supplies last). While food and activities will be available grab-and-go, park and playground facilities are open this summer and youth can stay and enjoy the facilities during regular park hours, as well as any playground games or equipment provided by park site staff.

Food and Fun at the Park will begin Monday and will operate Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., until Aug. 13.

Grab and Go lunches and snacks will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., served for as long as food is available (at Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village, lunch will be served first, and activities will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.). Park programs are cancelled if it is raining.

Take home activities planned for the first week include building with marshmallows and pretzels, mint fireworks, moons and and shadow drawing. The week will end on Friday, June 25, with youth receiving the Y’s Safety Around Water coloring book and a coupon for enrolling in free weekly swim lessonsat the Greater Pittston or Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA sites. Friday’s activity is supported by YMCA of the USA to help local Y’s meet their mission of increasing knowledge of swimming and water safety.

Food and Fun at the Park is made possible with the involvement of many partnering organizations. Mt. Zion Food Services is providing the healthy grab-and-go lunches and snacks and the Luzerne/Schuykill Workforce Development Board and PA Career Link are providing summer park attendants. Park site supervisors and take-home materials are provided by the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA with support from the City of Pittston and the City of Wilkes-Barre Health Department via the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. Program sites are provided with the support of the City of Pittston, the City of Wilkes-Barre, the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority and the McGlynn Learning Center.

Food and Fun at the Park will be held at the following park sites

• Coal Street Park (Coal and North Sherman Streets, Wilkes-Barre)

• Iron Triangle Playground (corner of Hickory and Metcalf Streets, Wilkes-Barre)

• Jefferson Park (New Street and Cornelia Street, Pittston)

Additional Sites include:

• Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA (40 W. Northampton Street)

• McGlynn Learning Center/Boulevard Townhomes (72 Midland Court)

• McGlynn Learning Center/Mineral Springs Village (233 Eastview Drive)

To learn more about Food and Fun at the Park, visit www.wvymca.org or call the Y at 570-823-2191.