Anthony Martini, of Dallas, was randomly selected as the fifth weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

He is a Times Leader subscriber, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

Martini selected the local Veterans Administration (VA) facility to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group as a charitable donation.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000.

On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Anthony Martini

Hometown: Dallas

What did you think when you learned you won $1,000? “I was just shocked when I got the phone call.”

What charity did you choose? The VA.

Why did you choose the VA? “I’m a veteran. I served from 1966 to 1969 in Vietnam.”

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “I like everything. My wife likes it. We’ve been subscribers since we lived here, so about 1980.”