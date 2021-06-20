… with small town charm, great outdoors, and a rail line

🔊 Listen to this

Boating on the Lehigh River is a popular pastime, as seen here from the Mansion House Bridge, which carries the D&L Trail over the river at Jim Thorpe.

The Marion Hose Bar offers food and libations inside a restored firehouse next to the Mauch Chunk Opera House.

The architecture alone is worth a visit to Jim Thorpe, as its many 19th century buildings have been restored to look as they would have over a century ago. This view is looking up West Broadway toward the historic Mauch Chunk Opera House, at right.

Browsing the shops on Broadway in Jim Thorpe is one of many pastimes to be enjoyed in the area.

Broadway, Jim Thorpe, looking toward the tower of the Carbon County Courthouse with The Inn at Jim Thorpe on the left.

The Mauch Chunk General Emporium at 15 Broadway offers ‘collectibles and curiosities of all sorts.’

Sitting high atop a hillside overlooking Jim Thorpe, the Italianate Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and is now a museum.

It’s hard to imagine there are many people in Northeastern Pennsylvania who haven’t been to Jim Thorpe at least once.

Whether it’s been a while, or whether you’ve never taken the time to check out the fairytale resort town some still call the “Switzerland of America,” it’s a perfect day trip or weekend getaway within easy reach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.

What is most remarkable is how this tiny borough nestled in a tight mountain valley has over two centuries evolved from a center of anthracite-fueled industry into a popular tourist destination offering a little something for all tastes.

Like so many destinations, Jim Thorpe is rebounding as tourism ramps back up in the wake of the pandemic.

“The short version is: Of course 2020 was difficult year for Jim Thorpe. The shut-downs naturally hurt, and then the restrictions limited business levels — especially for our pubs and restaurants,” said Michael Rivkin, who is president of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency and co-owner of The Dolon House Bed and Breakfast. “The famed Mauch Chunk Opera House remained closed until April of this year.”

“The good news is: Jim Thorpe was (and remains) exactly the type of destination folks wanted to visit during the pandemic. A small town, in the foothills of the Pocono Mountains — with unlimited outdoor activities, interesting streets to walk and small, safe places to stay. The perfect respite from the cities and suburbia,” Rivkin added. “And so, the reality is that Jim Thorpe fared much better than many last year, and the recovery came early to Jim Thorpe, as we enjoy very strong visitor levels, and forecast the same through the year.”

“We are happy to say that all of our shops, galleries, pubs, restaurants and attractions are open,” Rivkin said.

“And we have returned to producing the festivals Jim Thorpe is well known for … Fall Foliage Festival, Old Time Christmas and WinterFest in February 2022 are all confirmed. I will add that many of our members actually report business levels at or above pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

Here are a few of my recommendations.

Rails through the gorge

For me as a railfan the special something is trains.

Railroads helped build Mauch Chunk, as Jim Thorpe was formerly known, and still play a role in its economic life. Trains of the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway take visitors from the historic 1888 Central Railroad of New Jersey station on Susquehanna Street deep into the gorge.

If the line’s parent Reading & Northern Railroad has its way, passenger excursions could eventually take visitors from the Wilkes-Barre area into Jim Thorpe.

For now, though, the daily gorge trips remain a perennial favorite with families, couples and tour groups, departing from the vintage depot which also serves as a tourist information center.

For more information on the train trips, visit https://www.lgsry.com/.

Once you’re in town, you can pick up information on just about everything else inside the train station visitors center.

Outdoor adventures

While many visitors come to experience Jim Thorpe’s small-town charm, it’s also a jumping off point for those who want to explore the great outdoors. Whitewater rafting on the Lehigh River is a major draw, while biking and hiking opportunities abound.

The local tourism agency has a page full of outdoor resources on its website at https://www.jimthorpe.org/outdoor-adventure/jimthorpepa.

Shopping & dining

If retail therapy is more your speed, Broadway is bound to be your thing.

Many of the shops, boutiques and eateries that give Jim Thorpe its character are located on this narrow thoroughfare that snakes its way west from the busy train station area high up into the hills leading out of town. (Though you will want to explore the side streets as well.)

At the foot of Broadway is the Carbon County Courthouse, a Romanesque sandstone landmark built in 1893 and easily recognizeable for its distinctive clock tower.

Either side of Broadway is lined by a mix of 19th century storefronts and townhouses that give the street a truly vintage feel.

The retail offerings are, as you might imagine, suitably eclectic. Gifts, decor, clothing, books and antiques are the big trends, ranging from the Mauch Chunk 5&10 Variety Store and the Emporium of Curious Goods to the Jim Thorpe House of Jerky and The High Priestess Metaphysical Boutique.

It’s easy to see how visitors can spend an entire afternoon browsing, and I promise you will want to do the same.

When it’s time to eat, Broadway and surrounding streets offer a similarly eclectic range of choices, from the quick and familiar — Antonio’s Pizzeria and China Garden — to sit-down establishments such as Molly Maguires Pub & Steakhouse, the Marion Hose Bar (in a restored firehouse), Through the Looking Glass and MYST hibachi/sushi/gastropub. Adult beverages are also available at Big Creek Vineyard on Susquehanna Street and the Stone Row Pub and Eatery, among others.

If you’re looking for lighter fare, there are several coffee shops — and don’t forget Woods Ice Cream on Susquehanna Street near the train station.

Historic sites and sights

The architecture alone is worth the trip for those interested in regional history, but of course there are places where you can learn about that history in more detail.

The Asa Packer Mansion Museum is a grand Italianate home built in 1861 for its namesake railroad and coal baron, who was also a noted philanthropist. Open for tours, it is perched on a hill overlooking Broadway.

Up on West Broadway, the Old Jail Museum is two-story jailhouse from 1871 where several of the Molly Maguires were hanged. Ask about the mysterious handprint.

Local lodgings

Sumptuous lodgings abound right in the heart of Jim Thorpe.

On West Broadway at Opera House Square, the The Dolon House Bed & Breakfast offers historic lodging in an 1888 Queen Anne Victorian Mansion built for John C. Dolon, a banker for the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company, founding member of the Second National Bank of Mauch Chunk and jeweler.

Other places to stay nearby include the Times House Bed & Breakfast, Gilded Cupid, Kelly Suites on Broadway, Harry Packer Mansion Inn and Libations Lounge (near the Asa Packer Mansion), and the historic Inn at Jim Thorpe at 24 Broadway, which dates to 1849.

To learn more

For a full range of attractions and accommodations, visit https://www.jimthorpe.org/.