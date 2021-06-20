🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 1 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 823.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,049 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,533 cases and 480 deaths; Monroe County has 14,802 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Sunday confirmed there were 166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,340.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4–June 10 stood at 1.9%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.