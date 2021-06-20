🔊 Listen to this

At least 10 Luzerne County residents have applied to voluntarily serve on a search committee that will play a major role in selecting the county’s next top manager, according to council Chairman Tim McGinley.

Applications were due by the end of business Friday.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must rely on an outside committee of at least three citizens to seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of county manager applicants. The committee then recommends finalists to council for its consideration.

Council’s only involvement at the start of the selection process is choosing the committee members.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said the names of the applicants will be released when a finalized list is compiled. As in the past, council will publicly interview the applicants before voting on up to five to serve.

McGinley said he tentatively plans to schedule an interview session on June 29 but must consult with his colleagues to make sure they are available at that time.

The manager position will be vacant because C. David Pedri is resigning July 6 to accept a position overseeing the Luzerne Foundation.

Acting manager

Council is set to appoint an acting county manager at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be Pedri’s last council meeting as county manager.

Seven county government employees applied for the temporary post and were interviewed by council in a closed executive session last week: Chief Solicitor/Law Division Head Romilda Crocamo; Conflict Counsel Attorney Administrator John Hakim; Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik; Conflict Counsel Attorney Joanna Bryn Smith; Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz; budget/finance senior accountant AJ Evanoski; and Children and Youth caseworker Michael Vergaretti.

The temporary assignment is expected to stretch over half a year and through the 2022 budget season. Council projects a permanent manager won’t be selected until late November or December.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be virtual, with attendance instructions posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Monday meetings

Council’s Budget Finance and Audit Committee is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday to discuss completion of the 2020 audit, which is due June 30 under the charter.

A second meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. by council’s Act 13 Grant Committee.

This committee seeks and reviews applications from municipalities and other outside entities seeking a portion of the county’s Act 13 natural-gas funding for recreation projects or efforts to combat gypsy moths and other pests. Monday’s agenda said the committee will be reviewing what, if any, unencumbered funds are available for disbursement.

The council “public meetings online” link provides instructions to attend both sessions.

Wednesday session

Council’s Real Estate Committee will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with attendance instructions posted on the “public meetings online” link.

A discussion about marketable county-owned property that may be sold is among the agenda items.

Thursday meeting

The County Cares Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss final details for its resource day on June 27 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the resource day is designed to assist those struggling with homelessness, substance use disorder and mental health issues. The event will provide attendees with both food and clothing and on-the-spot connections to services that may help them.

Agencies have been invited to set up tables at the park to provide assistance with education, employment, counseling, housing and other support services. Luzerne County Community College and its AllOne Recovery Educational Institute are sponsoring the event.

Use council’s public meetings online link to attend Thursday’s County Cares meeting.